Four things to do this week

There will be a fundraiser for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter at Condong Bowls Club on March 9.

There will be a fundraiser for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter at Condong Bowls Club on March 9. contributed

1. Music in Tylagum

ENJOY a beautiful piano performance by the 2017 Lev Vlassenko Piano Competition winner Oscar Wong at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe at Tyalgum on Saturday, March 10 from 2pm.

The performance will feature all the great classics, including Haydn, Chopin and Brahms. Tickets cost $45 and includes a glass of champagne on arrival. Doors open at 2pm for a 2.30pm start.

For bookings, contact 0488 713 241.

2. Barefoot bowls

A BAREFOOT bowls fundraiser to raise money for the Tweed's helicopter rescue service will be held at Condong Bowls Club from 4.30pm on Friday, March 9. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

All proceeds from the day will go directly to the Northern Rivers branch of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, which is based in Lismore. To book , visit www.helirescue. com.au/events/twilight-charity-bowls.

3. Regional gallery

THREE new exhibitions are now open to the public at the Tweed Regional Gallery.

Explore the unique artworks on display until Sunday, May 20.

4. Relay for Life

TWEED Valley Relay for Life is on this weekend at Cudgen Leagues Club, Kingscliff. The event will run from 3pm on Saturday, March 10 to 8am on Sunday March 11. There's still time to register. Visit www.relayforlife.org.au/tweed.