Four things to do this week
1. Puppet master
JOIN Australian comedian and voice artist, along with Agro, for an author talk discussing Jamie's book Agro and Dunn - The life and crimes of an extraordinary puppet and his master.
Cost is $7.50.
The talk is on Friday, at 6pm at Ju Ju's Cafe, 2/13 Wharf St, Murwillumbah.
2. Going to chapel
EVERYONE loves a wedding and audiences will be thrilled with Secret Bridesmaids' Business, presented by Murwillumbah Theatre Company at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre Auditorium.
The show is on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 2pm.
Tickets are $20 and are available from www.murwillumbah theatrecompany.com.au or at Larkins Electrical in Main St.
3. Market time
FIND a bargain at the Makers and Finders market in Knox Park, Murwillumbah on Saturday. The market is open from 9am to 2pm.
4. Beautiful voices
CHILLINGHAM Voices Community Choir will be joined by the Brisbane-based Momentum Choir for a concert not to be missed.
The concert starts at 2.30pm on Sunday at Pottsville Community Hall, 1 Tweed Coast Rd, Pottsville
Tickets cost $8 adults, $5 concessional. Contact Mary Wiseman on 0400 715 516.