Four things to do this week

Shiana and Talia Lewis with Alyssa Marshall will perform for Harmony Day at the Kingscliff Farmer Markets.

1. Get moving

MURWILLUMBAH on the Move walking group for the Heart Foundation meets at Knox Park at 6.55am each Wednesday and Saturday for an hour-long walk around the town area.

Inquiries to Jim on 026672 4313 or Zdenka on 026672 7847.

2. Wedding bells

EVERYONE loves a wedding and audiences will be thrilled with Secret Bridesmaids' Business, presented by Murwillumbah Theatre Company at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre Auditorium.

The show is on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday 2pm. Tickets are $20, available online at murwillumbah theatrecompany.com.au or from Larkin Electrical in Main St.

3. Harmony Day

CELEBRATE Harmony Day at the Kingscliff Farmers Markets on Saturday, March 24 from 8-11am. The Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) Community is inviting everyone to celebrate different cultures.

Be sure to check out the all-girl Japanese drumming group . The Kingscliff Farmers Market is at Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff

4. Market time

FIND a bargain at the Tweed Heads Men's Shed community market on Sunday, March 25.

The market is on every weekend on the corner of Recreation and Florence Sts, Tweed Heads.