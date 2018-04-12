Four things to do this week

Heather Schembri's ceramics exhibition is on in Stokers Siding.

Heather Schembri's ceramics exhibition is on in Stokers Siding. Contributed

1. Family barbecue

JOIN in the fun at the Tweed Shire Council's community barbecue on Thursday, April 12 from 3-6pm at Knox Park, Murwillumbah.

The get-together is a chance to reflect on the March 2017 floods.

Bring a blanket and enjoy some great live music and entertainment with family and friends.

2. Ceramics show

CERAMIC artist Heather Schembri will showcase her latest work in a solo exhibition Symbiosis at Stokers Siding on Saturday, April 14.

Visit Stokers Siding Art Gallery, 224 Stokers Road, Stokers Siding on Saturday, April 14 from 5-7pm.

Show runs until May 6. Gallery opening hours are Friday to Monday from 10am-4pm.

3. Groove and Graze

CELEBRATE the start of the Easter school holidays at Norries Headland, Cabarita Beach on Sunday, April 15 with live music and great local food.

The food truck street party is on from 1-6pm. There will be a jumping castle and face painting for the kids. Bring a blanket and enjoy the afternoon with friends.

4. It's market time

THE Piggabeen Valley Market is on Sunday, April 15 from 9am-1pm.

It'll be a one stop shop for people to come along for a massage, clothes, chemical free cleaning products, plants, skincare and honey.

For more information, phone 0409596983 or visit Facebook.