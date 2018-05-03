Menu
FUNNY: Comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs will launching their new book in Kingscliff.
News

Four things to do this week

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd May 2018 12:50 PM

1. Women Like Us

JOIN the hilarious Women Like Us stars Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs for their high tea book launch luncheon at 12.30pm on Friday, May 4 at Phoebe's Mediterranean Restaurant, Kingscliff.

The duo have been travelling the country with their hilarious show.

Phone Phoebe's to book on 66742622.

2. Red Shield Appeal

MURWILLUMBAH District Business Chamber's monthly networking breakfast for May will be in honour of the Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal.

Join the Chamber on at 6.30am on Friday, May 4, at Murwillumbah Services Club. To book, email events@ murwillumbah chamber.com.au.

3. Graze on Tweed

HARVEST Festival is organising a tour of the Tweed's finest food on Saturday, May 5, including a visit to an artisan cheese maker, lunch at Mavis's Kitchen and taste some unique gin and rum cocktails.

The bus will pick up and drop off from Elements of Byron Bay Resort and Spa, Byron Bay. Visit harvestfoodfest.org.

4. Trivia night

CAITLIN Ambrose, 21, is suffering from a rare form of bone cancer and is travelling to America for immunotherapy.

Show your support by sharing your knowledge at the Caring for Caitlin Trivia Night on Saturday, May 5 at the Lindisfarne Chapel.

Tickets only $25, available at www.trybooking.com/374317.

