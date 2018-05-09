Four things to do this week

1. Men's Shed

POTTSVILLE and District Men's is open to members and new members.

The group meets every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am-12.30pm at the Black Rocks sportsfield.

New members are always welcome, even for a cup of tea.

Contact Michael 0448545503 or Leighton 0467032881.

2. Market day

TAKE a drive out to Chillingham this weekend and pick up a bargain at the monthly market.

There will be a wide selection of fresh produce, arts and craft and live music. to enjoy.

The markets are on this Sunday, May 13 from 8am-1pm at the Chillingham Community Centre, 1469 Numinbah Rd, Chillingham.

3. Country music

THE Caldera Country Music Club's next session is on Sunday, May 13, and the event is shaping up to be yet another huge afternoon at South Tweed Sports Club.

The afternoon starts at noon and it's free. If you wish to sing with a professional band, just bring along three-chorded charts.

Phone Gail on 0419282471.

4. Line Dancing

BEGINNERS' line-dancing classes are being held on Fridays at 9.30am at Pottsville Community Hall, 1 Tweed Coast Road, Pottsville.

Free lessons for novice beginners. No need to have a dance partner, just show and and learn to line dance for fun, relaxation and exercise.

Phone Dallas on 0403225313.