Nerida Dean and Jodi Origliasso get ready for morning tea
Nerida Dean and Jodi Origliasso get ready for morning tea Scott Powick
Four things to do this week

23rd May 2018 3:14 PM

1. Morning tea

CELEBRATE the 25th annual Biggest Morning Tea in style with a glass of bubbles in hand at Babalou Wedding and Events, Kingscliff.

The morning tea is 10am-1pm tomorrowat Babalou Wedding and Events, 102 Marine Pde, Kingscliff.

Cost: $40, includes high tea.

To purchase tickets, phone (02) 6674 8764.

2. Palliative care

TO celebrate Palliative Care Week, Wedgetail Retreat Hospice is inviting the community to learn more about what goes on at the facility.

Anyone who is interested can drop in to the Wedgetail Retreat Hospice for a look between 2-4pm on Thursday, May 24.

Contact 66728459 to register.

3. Art and food

ENJOY an evening tour of the Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018 galleries while indulging in a sumptuous menu from some of Murwillumbah's finest chefs using our region's top seasonal produce.

The event is on Thursday, May 24 from 6-10pm.

To book, visit www.themurwillumbaharttrail.com.

4. Night at theatre

DON'T miss The Vicar of Dibley (A Year in Dibley) production at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre on Friday, May 25 at 7.30pm or Sunday, May 27 at 2pm.

Tickets are $20 and are available from www.murwillumbahtheatrecompany.com.au, or at the door.

Contact 0498831575.

