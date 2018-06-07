Four things to do this week

Miss Rockabilly 2017 Emma Drummond, at Cooly Rocks On launch held at Coolangatta. Picture Mike Batterham

1. Tasting great food

TWEED Valley IGA is hosting the Tastes of Tweed Food Festival on Thursday, June 7 from 4pm-7pm.

Here's your chance to taste some of the gourmet products and produce the Tweed Valley is famous for, including cheese and smoked meats.

It's a gold coin entry to raise money for Murwillumbah Colts Rugby League Club.

2. Fishing club

TWEED Heads Services Social Fishing Club is looking for new members who are interested in catching some fresh fish while enjoying a very friendly lot of social club members.

The group also has three well-maintained boats to use for free.

For more information, contact Rod on (07)55241160 .

3. Car boot sale

DON'T miss out on finding a bargain at the Car Boot Sale on Saturday, June 9 from 8.30am-noon at the Anglican Church Grounds, Byangum Rd Murwillumbah.

Organisers are still looking for stallholders. Cost is $12 per site.

If raining, the even will be moved to the under-croft. Contact Merilyn on (02) 6672 2013.

4. Cooly Rocks On

IT'S that time of year again to dust off the blue suede shoes and put on your petticoats as Cooly Rocks On hits the streets of Coolangatta and Tweed.

Join in the swing of things and enjoy the long weekend festivities transporting you back to the 1950s, '60s and '70s from June 6-10.

For more details, visit www.coolyrockson.com.