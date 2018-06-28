Four things to do this week

1. Dinner and a show

DON'T miss the brand new musical titled FRED, by the Tweed Theatre Company.

The show will be premiered on Friday, June 29, and tells the tale of three female neighbours.

Enter Fred, an electrician sent in to fix an electrical problem, who ends up solving everything.

To book, visit tweedtheatre.com.au or call 1800 674 414.

2. Tennis gala

IT'S time to frock up for charity and raise money for the much-loved Tennis Terranora Club after a tragic arson attack last year.

The night is surely not to be missed, with special guest Pat Rafter lending a helping hand to the cause.

Tickets cost $99 or $900 for a table of 10. To book, visit www.trybooking.com/371847.

3. Photo magic

FOLLOWING the success of the Murwillumbah Art Trail, two local photographers, Carol Easton and Sven Knieling, are putting their iconic images back on display for a special exhibition at The Garden Gallery.

The Reflecting Photographer Exhibition opens on Thursday at 8pm, 8 Bagoo Ave, Murwillumbah.

4. Campfire tunes

KASEY Chambers is back with her 12th studio album, Campfire, a record filled with memories of growing up in outback Australia. Listen to one of Australia's best country singers live in concert at Twin Towns on Friday, June 29.

To book, visit Twin Towns' website or go to ww.ticketmaster.com.au.