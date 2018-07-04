Four things to do this week

CRUISE: Jump on board Mount Warning Tours as you enjoy a five-course degustation cruise as part of the 2018 Taste Tweed Festival.

CRUISE: Jump on board Mount Warning Tours as you enjoy a five-course degustation cruise as part of the 2018 Taste Tweed Festival. Contributed

1. It's show time

DON'T miss the new musical titled Fred, by the Tweed Theatre Company.

The show runs for two weeks on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees.

The show tells how Fred, an electrician, ends up fixing a whole lot of problems.

To book, visit tweedtheatre.com.au or phone 1800 674 414.

2. Getting wild

QUINTE Conservation's wild about wildlife day is coming to Tweed Park on Thursday, July 5 from 11am-4pm.

This event is a great opportunity for families to learn about nature and animals through hands-on interactive activities.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ quinteconservation.

3. Dance night

THE next Tweed Ball of the season is on Saturday, July 7 at the Uki Hall.

Dancing starts at 8pm, tickets are available at the door, with raffles, lucky spot prizes, and supper provided.

The final Tweed Ball will be at the Murwillumbah Catholic Hall on Saturday, August 11.

This will be a family night out with no alcohol.

4. Dinner cruise

JUMP on board Mount Warning Tours as you enjoy a five-course degustation cruise as part of the 2018 Taste Tweed Festival.

The foodie cruise is on Thursday, July 5 from 10.30am-1.30pm.

Don't miss out on a great day celebrating Tweed produce.

Cost is $119 per person. To book, contact 0422 405 011.