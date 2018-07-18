Four things to do this week

GET CRAFTY: There are lots of great activities for kids in the region.

1. Arts and crafts

THE Tweed Heads Coolangatta 18th Annual Craft Fair is on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre, cnr Whart and Brett Sts, Tweed Heads.

There will be all types of crafts, jewellery, embroidery, quilting fabrics and threads, patchwork, card making and much more. Entry is $5.

2. Biodiversity talk

ANYONE interested in protecting the shire's biodiversity and becoming more active in its conservation is invited to a free biodiversity information day to be held at Chillingham Hall on Saturday, from 9am-12.30pm.

Bookings are essential, contact council on (02) 6670 2400.

3. Party in the park

CELEBRATE the opening of the updated Kingscliff Community Hall on Saturday, July 21 from 11am-3pm.

There will be plenty of fun activities taking place in both the hall and in Rowan Robinson Park.

Watersports Guru will be running activities for kids, including giant pick-up sticks and a blindfold maze.

4. Learn to paint

KEEP the kids entertained these school holidays by booking them into an art class at the Art Shelter in Kingscliff.

The next class is on Thursday, July 19, from 9-10am, where they'll learn to paint a seascape.

The class costs $15 per child and includes all art materials. Bookings limited. Contact 0421 659 445