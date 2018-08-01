Menu
HISTORY: Tweed Regional Museum is having an open day.
Four things to do this week

Aisling Brennan
by
1st Aug 2018 9:00 AM

1. Power to the Tweed

LEARN some simple tips and tricks to get the best value from electricity bill on Wednesday, August 1, at Tweed Heads Library meeting room from 9.30am - 10.30am, Kingscliff Library meeting room, Kingscliff, from 12pm - 1pm and Murwillumbah Library from 3pm-4pm.

Learn more about Tweed Shire Council's renewable energy plans.

2. Gallery discussion

THE Tweed Regional Gallery director Susi Muddiman will be giving a free floor talk titled Connecting with your Collection in the Gallery's new exhibition Three Decades: Celebrating the Tweed Regional Gallery collection.

The talk is on Friday, August 3 from 11am-noon.

3. Ukulele show

DON'T miss the the Australian ukulele show on Saturday, August 4 at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club, from 7.30pm.

TAUS is made up of professional musicians and vocalists from different backgrounds who use their years of experience to share this wonderful story through their harmonies, musicality and presentation.

4. Museum tour

JOIN the Tweed Regional Museum Curator on a free guided tour of the museum's custom built, state-of-the-art collection store on Thursday, August 2 from 11am - 12pm.

Visit the Museum Collection Store, 23 Honeyeater Circuit, South Murwillumbah. Bookings essential.

Contact (02) 6670 2493 or email trm@tweed.nsw.gov.au.

whats on around tweed
Tweed Daily News

