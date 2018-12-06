Four things to do this week

Disabled Surfers Association is hosting its annual gathering at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay on December 8.

1. Pet portraits

WITH Christmas just around the corner, Tweed residents are invited to Petbarn Tweed Heads on Sunday, December 9, from 10am-3pm, for their chance to get a festive snap with their beloved pets and Santa.

All of the funds raised through the Santa Paws photos will help support local animal rescue groups.

2. Festive shopping

LOOKING for a unique Christmas gift? Don't miss the one-day pop-up shop at Warina Walk Arcade, Murwillumbah on Saturday, December 8, from 9.30am-2pm.

The market will showcase a range of crafts and 10 per cent of the day's profits will be donated to the Wedgetail Retreat. For details, call 0458 501 092.

3. It's a celebration

TWEED District Men Of League president Greg Hodge has invited all members, supporters and their families to a monster Christmas Party at Greenmount Surf Club on Sunday, December 9.

The party starts at 11am (Qld) and former footballers from each side of the border will be there to swap stories.

4. Surf's up

DISABLED Surfers Association is hosting its annual gathering at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay on Saturday, December 8, from 10am.

The organisation is in need of surfers and water-orientated people to help run this day smoothly. Rash vests, sunscreen and water provided. Contact Steve Keefe on 0417 812 414.