Four things to do this week

1. Food fiesta

DON'T miss out on the Pottsville Street Food Fiesta Family Fun Night at St Ambrose Primary School on Friday, December 14, from 4pm-8pm.

Hosted by The Design Collective Markets, there will be a wide range of delicious food to enjoy while sitting back and listening to some great live music.

BYO picnic blanket.

2. Arts and Crafts

M-ARTS studios is celebrating the end of the year with a very special Christmas Makers Market and Open Studio on Saturday, December 15 from 11am-3pm.

Chat to resident ceramicists, illustrators and sculptors with live demonstrations. Visit 24 Proudfoots Lane, Murwillumbah.

3. Pet portraits

WITH Christmas just around the corner, Tweed residents are invited to Petbarn Tweed Heads on Sunday, December 9, from 10am-3pm, for their chance to get a festive snap with their beloved pets and Santa.

All of the funds raised through the Santa Paws photos will help support local animal rescue groups.

4. Groovy tunes

HEAD down to the Kingscliff Hotel on Friday, December 14 and groove along to the Pierce Brothers.

The duo have taken their unique brand of folk music from busking on the streets of Melbourne to touring the world.

Tickets cost $30, and doors open at 7pm.

To book, visit www.kingscliffbeachhotel.com.au/whats-on/