Four things to do this weekend

Rotary duck race participants Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass

1. Duck race

THE Rotary Duck Race will be held at Cudgen Creek from 9am on Sunday.

The event, based out of Ed Parker Rotary Park, is a major fundraiser for Kingscliff Rotary and will see thousands of rubber ducks race down the creek and will run until 2pm.

For more information visit kingscliffrotary.com.au.

2. Kites at Kirra

THE Gold Coast Festival of Kites will take place at Kirra Beach from 10am-4pm on Saturday.

The event has partnered with the Kirra Criterium classic cycling event and will showcase spectacular kites and renowned flyers from across the world.

There will be a kite-flying masterclass, food and plenty of fun activities.

3. Get cup ready

IF YOU want your unique style to shine through this Melbourne Cup Day, head along to the fascinators, jewellery and centrepieces workshop at Murwillumbah's Makers and Finders market in Knox Park on Saturday.

The workshop will use natural materials, drop in between 9am and 2pm.

4. Let's dance

FANCY yourself an aficionado of old-school tunes?

The 70s and 80s dance party at Condong Bowls Club on Saturday night is set to bring beloved tunes from yesteryear back to life.

The family-friendly event, hosted by Let's Dance Community will run from 7.30-11pm. Entry $10 per person.

