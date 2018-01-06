Menu
Four things to do this weekend

Circus Phoenix artists are showcasing their talents during a performance of their new show 'Extreme' which is located at Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads
1. Circus Phoenix

THE circus is in town and will offer a host of shows in Tweed Heads throughout January.

Circus Phoenix is set up at Jack Evans Boat Harbour and after kicking off on Wednesday, shows will continue this weekend and through to next Sunday, January 14.

The circus will head to Lismore after this string of shows. More info here.

2. Bowls bar

THE Kingscliff pop-up bar, street food trucks and barefoot bowls event is back at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club this weekend.

The event is running from 4pm (NSW) every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a limited time at the Marine Pde, Kingscliff club.

For more information about the event and future dates, visit kbbc.com.au or find Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on Facebook.

3. Blues Brothers

THE official Blues Brothers Revue will perform at Twin Towns Services Club in Tweed Heads from 9pm (NSW) this Saturday.

Jake and Elwood Blues, played by John Belushi and Dan Ackroyd, will play tribute to the hit film The Blues Brothers with their nostalgic musical show.

Tickets ate $44 per person, dinner and show packages available. Visit twintowns.com.au or phone 1800014014 to book.

4. Travel tokens

TWEED Regional Museum is currently showing the Wish You Were Here: tokens of travel exhibit which pays homage to the East Coast's expansive history of tourism.

The souvenirs which form this exhibition look back on the post-war 1950s boom of Tweed and Gold Coast tourism.

The show is at the museum's Murwillumbah branch, open 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Topics:  whats on tweed

