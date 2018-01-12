Four things to do this weekend

Mark Kentwell, Jeff Sansom, Daniel Latty and Paul McAllister from PRD nationwide at the Kingscliff bowls club Photo: John Gass / Daily News

Mark Kentwell, Jeff Sansom, Daniel Latty and Paul McAllister from PRD nationwide at the Kingscliff bowls club Photo: John Gass / Daily News John Gass /TWE

1. Bilambil dance

PUT on your dancing shoes and head along to the Bilambil dance tonight at the Bilambil Hall.

You can dance the night away to the tunes of Trilogy band who will be starting at 8pm (NSW).

Make sure you get there early to enjoy the supper available and door prizes.

All are welcome for a family night of fun.

2. Country music

THE Caldera Country Music Club's next session is on tomorrow and the event is shaping up to be yet another huge afternoon at South Tweed Sports Club.

The afternoon starts at noon and entry is free.

If you wish to sing with a professional band, just bring along three chorded charts for the band to play.

For more information, contact Gail on 0419282471.

3. Barefoot bowls

CELEBRATE summer at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club Pop up bar tonight and tomorrow from 4pm (NSW).

Bring your friends and family and enjoy a game of Barefoot Bowls, grab something to eat from the variety of gourmet food trucks and listen to some live music.

Contact Kingscliff Bowls Club for more information on 02 6674 1404.

4. Friendly markets

PICK up a bargain at the Tweed Heads Men's Shed Market on Sunday morning.

There's plenty of different stalls to peruse from knick-knacks to food to interesting arts and crafts, you'll be sure to find what you're looking for.

The Tweed Heads Men's Shed Market is held on the corner of Recreation and Florence Sts, Tweed Heads every Sunday.