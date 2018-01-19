Four things to do this weekend

The Tweed Wedding Trail is on this weekend.

1. Terranora Tennis

SHOW your support for the Terranora Tennis Club, which was burnt down last year, by enjoying a beautiful cruise along the Tweed River on Saturday

Club organisers are hoping the fundraising event will raise much-needed funds to help rebuild the clubhouse.

The cruise will be held on the Tweed River today. Tickets cost $100 and include food. To book, email cartwrights410@bigpond .com. More details page 20.

2. Live music

SIT back and relax on the iconic Kirra foreshore while listening to some great live music.

Seaside Sounds Kirra returns in 2018 for a series of free music sessions across the next five weekends.

Enjoy free live music, free face painting for the kids, food trucks and family entertainment on Sunday.

Micka Scene and The Lyrical will perform from 4pm (Qld).

3. Wedding season

TWEED Coast Weddings is taking the stress out of planning a wedding by bringing together the very best of the Tweed region's wedding vendors, suppliers and venues for the inaugural Tweed Wedding Trail.

The free wedding trail is on Sunday from 10am-3pm (NSW) at various locations across the Tweed Shire.

It will feature a number of venues, suppliers and vendors, including Ancora, Babalou, Mavis' Kitchen, Ivy Road Photography and Florals and Co.

Visit www.casuarina weddings.com.au/tweed weddingtrail for more information on locations and to register.

2. Makers' market

THE Murwillumbah Makers and Finders market is on this weekend in Knox Park, Murwillumbah.

It's open from 9am-2pm (NSW) on Saturday with plenty of quirky and unique items to purchase.