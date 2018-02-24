Four things to do this weekend

There will be a patchworking workshop in Tweed Heads South today.

1. Crochet skills

HEAD along to Think Purple Art Studios in Tweed Heads South for a crochet workshop from 10.30am-1.30pm (NSW) today.

Suitable for beginners and intermediates.

The workshop is $45 per person. The studio is located at 2/22 Industry Drive. Places limited, phone 0415 611 342 to book.

The studio will also host an abstracts and wine night from 7pm tonight.

This will run for three hours and is $55 per person.

2. Patchworking

LEARN the art of patchworking at a quilt-making workshop from 9.30am-noon (NSW) today at Allcraft Sewing Machines at 4/3 Machinery Drive, Tweed Heads South.

Learn the basics of cutting, piecing, quilting and binding. Bring your own sewing machine and fabrics.

$25 per person, phone Linda on 0417259177 to book.

3. Sign on

KINGSCLIFF Netball Club will hold its sign-on day at Cudgen Leagues Club, Wommin Bay Rd, Kingscliff, from 10am-noon (NSW) today.

New players welcome. For more info visit kingscliffnetball.com.au.

4. Poetic show

THE Regent Cinema will host an afternoon of music and poetry from 5-7pm (NSW) tomorrow.

Love Poems for the Earth is the theme of the event, which will feature award-winning locals Nola Firth and Matt Hetherington. Elizabeth Lord will bring her original, jazzy songs to the cinema.

Attendees are welcome to bring a poem that fits with the theme, whether you've written it or simply love it, for the open performance.

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

The Regent Cinema is located at 5 Brisbane St, Murwillumbah. For more info find Dangerously Poetic on Facebook.