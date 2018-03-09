Four things to do this weekend

1. Successful women

IT'S time to dress to the nines and celebrate the outstanding achievements of local women at the Heart of Women Awards.

AGAPE Outreach is hosting the awards tonight from 6pm at the Currumbin RSL Club.

Tickets cost $110, with funds supporting the homeless and needy. Tickets available at www.agape outreachinc.com.

2. Relay for Life

TWEED Valley Relay for Life is on this weekend at Cudgen Leagues Club, Kingscliff.

The event will run from 3pm on Saturday, March 10 to 8am on Sunday March 11.

There's still time to register. For more information, visit www.relayforlife. org.au/tweed.

3. It's show time

EVERYONE loves a wedding and audiences will be thrilled with Secret Bridesmaids' Business, a funny and topical Australian play to be presented by Murwillumbah Theatre Company at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre Auditorium.

The show is on tonight at 7.30pm and tomorrow the show is on at 2pm.

Tickets are $20 and are available from www.murwillumbah theatrecompany.com.au, Larkins Electrical in Main Street (cash only) or at the door.

4. Music in Tyalgum

ENJOY a beautiful piano performance by the 2017 Lev Vlassenko Piano Competition winner Oscar Wong at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe at Tyalgum on Saturday, March 10 from 2pm.

The performance will feature all the great classics, including Haydn, Chopin and Brahms.

Tickets are $45 and includes a glass of champagne on arrival.

Doors open at 2pm for a 2.30pm start.