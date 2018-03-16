Four things to do this weekend

Work by singer/songwriter Kim Banffy (pictured) will join forces with The Songbirds in Uki on Saturday to help raise money for refugees.

1. Church concert

EXPERIENCE the gorgeous harmonies of Kim Banffy (pictured) and The Songbirds, a seven-women acappella group from Byron Bay at Uki Anglican Church, beside Uki Primary School, at 7pm today.

Tickets, $20, include a glass of wine and cake.

Funds go to Uki Refugee Project. Tickets available at the door or online at www.trybooking.com/345840.

2. Going to chapel

EVERYONE loves a wedding and audiences will be thrilled with Secret Bridesmaids' Business, presented by Murwillumbah Theatre Company at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre Auditorium.

The show is on today at 7.30pm and tomorrow 2pm.

Tickets are $20, available online at murwillumbah theatrecompany.com.au or from Larkin Electrical in MainSt.

3. Black Dog Ride

BLACK Dog Ride's iconic annual suicide prevention ride is on tomorrow, with legs in 40-plus locations nationwide.

All proceeds go to Black Dog Institute to help with suicide prevention.

Riders will meet at 8am at the Treehouse on Belongil, 25 Childe St, Byron Bay, with the aim of riding to Cudgera Creek Park or Moo Moo Roadhouse.

To register, visit www.byronbay1dayer 2018.eventbrite.com.au.

4. Kingscliff Triathlon

LACE up the running shoes and join the Kingscliff Triathlon tomorrow.

Whether you're chasing a new PB or giving your first tri a go, the Kingy Tri is known for its great atmosphere and stunning location.

For more information about registration, visit the website www.kingscliff triathlon.com.au or see page22.