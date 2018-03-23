Four things to do this weekend

Shiana and Talia Lewis with Alyssa Marshall will perform for Harmony Day at the Kingscliff Farmer Markets.

1. Harmony Day

CELEBRATE Harmony Day at the Kingscliff Farmers Markets today from 8-11am.

The Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Community is inviting everyone to celebrate different cultures.

Be sure to check out the all-girl Japanese drumming group.

The Kingscliff Farmers Market is at Kingscliff Tafe, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff.

2. Bush tucker

LEARN how to cook authentic Australian bush tucker using wild herbs, spices, fruits and berries.

The Temple Door Cooking School will show you how to make native thyme and mountain pepper potato cakes, native basil chicken risotto and lemon myrtle creme caramel.

The class is on today from 11am-3pm NSW at 9 Valley View Pl, Terranora. Phone Debra Maloney 0408636520.

3. Wedding bells

EVERYONE loves a wedding and audiences will be thrilled with Secret Bridesmaids' Business, presented by Murwillumbah Theatre Company at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre Auditorium.

The show is on tonight at 7.30pm and Sunday 2pm.

Tickets are $20, available online at murwillumbah theatrecompany.com.au or from Larkin Electrical in Main St.

4. Market time

FIND a bargain at the Tweed Heads Men's Shed community market tomorrow.

There's plenty of fresh local fruit and vegetables, plus you'll also discover great homemade products and bric-a-brac.

The Tweed Heads Men's Shed Market is held every Sunday from 7am-1pm on the corner of Recreation andFlorence Sts, Tweed Heads.