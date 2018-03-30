Four things to do this weekend

Kate McLennan helps Sam Ford to train to walk for the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay.

Kate McLennan helps Sam Ford to train to walk for the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay. Liana Turner

1. Easter market

ENJOY all your favourite handmade stalls in a unique and delightful garden setting, with live music and good old-fashioned country hospitality at the Tyalgum Village Market.

There will be plenty of Easter gifts to buy at the market before exploring the village of Tyalgum.

The monthly arts and crafts market is open from 9am-3pm today. For bookings, phone 0499747 473.

2. Brothers reunion

PAST players, coaches,committee members and supporters areinvited to celebrate theBrothers Rugby LeagueFootball Club's 60threunion today.

The club opened in April 1982 and has held a long tradition of creating great teams over the years.

The celebrations will be held downstairs at Murwillumbah Leagues Club from 2pm.

3. Phil Emmanuel

HEAD to Condong Bowls Club to catch the legendary guitarist Phil Emmanuel from 6 o'clock tonight.

Proceeds from the event will go to Tweed Creative Studios and Tweed District Rescue Squad. Early-bird tickets cost $20, purchased at the bowls club, 1 McLoud St, Condong, or Tweed Creative Studios, 1/19Buchanan St, Murwillumbah.

Tickets at the door cost $25.

4.Baton Relay

FOLLOW the Queen's Baton Relay as it travels from Point Danger from 5.37am on Tuesday to Surfers Paradise.

Show your support for local legend Sam Ford, who will attempt to walk his leg of the relay after suffering major injuries from getting coward punched in 2009.

Sam will participate in the relay somewhere between 32 and 55 Townson Ave, Palm Beach at 10.15am on Tuesday.