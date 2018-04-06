Four things to do this weekend

1. Seniors Festival

JOIN in the fun at the Tweed Shire Council's Senior Festival celebrations tomorrow at St Ambrose Catholic Primary School from 9.30am to 2pm.

The Basement Band will be playing jazz and rock classics from the 1950s and '60s. Lunch will be available.

Please RSVP by visiting the Tweed Shire Council's Facebook page or by calling 07 55693110.

2. Tourism chat

TWEED Experiences Network is hosting its monthly meeting on Monday, April 9, at 6pm at Tweed Regional Museum.

Cost is $5 for members, $10 for non-members and light refreshments will be provided. The membership cost for Tweed Experiences Network is $40 per year.

All RSVP to Karissa Ball at tweedexperiencesnetwork@gmail.com.

3. U3A Open Day

U3A TWIN TOWNS invites you to a free open day on Tuesday, April 10, at St Cuthbert's Church Hall, Florence St, Tweed Heads.

There will be with class demonstrations and an Art Show. Come along and observe or join in a class including yoga or Qi Gong at 9.30am or sit in on the literature class or music appreciation class from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Contact u3atwintowns@gmail.com.

4. Bread making

LEARN how to make sourdough bread with results you can replicate at home by joining in The Sourdough Kit in Kingscliff.

The course includes a take home sourdough starter which can give you infinite loaves of sourdough.

No experience with bread baking is necessary. Bookings are essential. Cost is $102.

For more information, search for The Sourdough Kit on Facebook.