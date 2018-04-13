Four things to do this weekend

Lisa Young and Alan Watts display some of the artwork ahead of the upcoming art exhibit.

1. Ceramics show

CERAMIC artist Heather Schembri will showcase her latest work in a solo exhibition Symbiosis at Stokers Siding on Saturday, April 14.

Visit Stokers Siding Art Gallery, 224 Stokers Road, Stokers Siding on Saturday, April 14 from 5-7pm.

Show runs until May 6. Gallery opening hours are Friday to Monday from 10am-4pm.

2. Groove and Graze

CELEBRATE the start of the Easter school holidays at Norries Headland, Cabarita Beach on Sunday, April 15 with live music and great local food.

The food truck street party is on from 1-6pm.

There will be a jumping castle and face painting for the kids. Bring a blanket and enjoy the afternoon with friends.

3. Piece of art

THE Uki Arts Collective is on again on Sunday April 15 in the old 109-year-old School of Arts Hall from 9am-3pm.

Local artisans will proudly showcase their creativity, giving you the opportunity to meet the artists behind the art and find out how they are inspired.

You might even find your next piece of art to hang proudly in your house.

There will also be live music by Mel Scarlet alongside the Buttery Bazaar Markets at the old Norco Buttery.

The art show will be held in the Uki Hall, Tweed Valley Way, Uki.

4. Tweed markets

PICK up a bargain at the Tweed Heads Men's Shed Market on Sunday, April 15 from 7am-1pm.

There's plenty of different stalls to peruse from knick-knacks to food to interesting arts and crafts, you'll be sure to find what you're looking for.

The Tweed Heads Men's Shed Market is held on the corner of Recreation and Florence Streets, Tweed Heads, every Sunday.