Four things to do this weekend

Blake Evans from Iron Serpant - Caba Youth Service are holding their annual youth day at Caba Skatepark on April 21.

1. Party in the park

THE new Rowan Robinson Park on the Kingscliff foreshore will be officially opened this weekend.

The community is invited to celebrate the new park, which is part of Tweed Shire Council's $22 million foreshore redevelopment project, on Saturday, April 21.

The park opening event is scheduled for 9am-1pm with formal proceedings from 10am.

2.. Youth Festival

IT'S time to celebrate the Tweed's youth.

Join in the fun this weekend at the Momentum Youth Festival at Cabarita skate park.

Popular local band Round Mountain Girls will be performing at Cabarita Bowls Club on Saturday from 7pm, with all proceeds donated to CYS.

The festival is on 11am-5pm today (Saturday, April 21) at Cabarita skate park, Tweed Coast Road, Bogangar.

3. Market time

FIND a bargain at the Makers and Finders market in Knox Park, Murwillumbah on Saturday, April 21.

Take the time to relax under the shade of the trees and enjoy some great live music. by local artists.

The market is open from 9am-2pm on the third Saturday of each month.

For more information, visit www.makersandfinders market.com.

4. Roll up, roll up

CATCH all the fun at Circus Rio this weekend as acrobats from around the world.

The team behind this extravaganza have put on shows throughout the globe, including Europe, USA and Russia.

Tickets can be bought via ticketek.com.au but be quick this is a guaranteed sell out.

Cirucs Rio is until Sunday, April 29 at Boundary Street, Tweed Heads. Visit www.circusrio.com for more details.