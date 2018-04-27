Four things to do this weekend

Caitlin Ambrose and friends at the car wash in Murwillumbah.

Caitlin Ambrose and friends at the car wash in Murwillumbah. Brad Janes

1. Mother's Day

LOOKING for something special to buy mum this Mother's Day?

Check out the Mother's Day Mini Market Saturday, April 28 from 10am-1pm at Mondo Bazaar Studio, 8A/139 Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South.

It's a chance to support local business and buy a quirky present mum will love.

There will be balloons out front on Market Day and parking in front or next door at the French Deli.

Free entry.

2. Charity car wash

THE Murwillumbah Apex Club is having a charity car wash to raise money for 21-year-old Caitlin Ambrose, who was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.

Spare a few dollars and get your car washed from 9am-2pm on Saturday, April 28 at the BP station, 212 Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah.

Cost is $10 for cars, $15 for 4WDs.

Or donate to gofundme.com/ caitlin-kicks-cancer.

3. Get grooving

GET ready to boogie at the MC2 festival in Kingscliff on Saturday, April 28 from 1-7pm.

MC2 (Musicians Connecting Communities) is a free event organised by Tweed Shire Council in partnership with local venues to celebrate the musical cornucopia in our backyard.

MC2 Festival will also be coming to Mur'bah on Saturday, May 19, so keep your eye out for artist and venue details in the coming weeks.

4. Roll up, roll up

CATCH all the fun at Circus Rio this weekend featuring acrobats from around the world.

The team behind this extravaganza have put on shows throughout the globe, including Europe, USA and Russia.

Tickets can be bought via ticketek.com.au but be quick this is a guaranteed sell out.

Cirucs Rio is on Sunday, April 29 at Boundary Street, Tweed Heads.

Visit www.circusrio. com for more details.