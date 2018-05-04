Four things to do this weekend

GET down to the track for the next Moo Moo Roadhouse Mooball Cup at the Tweed River Jockey Club on Monday, May 7.

1. Trivia night

CAITLIN Ambrose, 21, is suffering from a rare form of bone cancer and is travelling to America for immunotherapy.

Show your support by sharing your random facts and knowledge at the Caring for Caitlin Trivia Night on Saturday, May 5 at the Lindisfarne Chapel, 86 Mahers Ln, Terranora.

Tickets only $25, available at www.trybooking.com/374317.

2. Micro-market

PICK up some of the Northern Rivers' best produce at the new Mavis' Harvest Market tomorrow from 8am-1pm at 64 Mt Warning Rd, Uki.

Enjoy great live music, coffee, Madura Iced teas and Inspired fresh Harvest Breakfast Plates.

There will be a pop-up plant nursery, Local honey, ceramics, sauces, muesli's, dairy producers, craft meats and more. Entry is free.

3. Red Shield Appeal

TWEED Chamber of Commerce's monthly networking breakfast for May will be in honour of the Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal.

Join the Chamber at 6.30am on Tuesday at Tweed Heads Bowls Club, cnr Wharf and Florence Sts, Tweed Heads, to hear more about the incredible work the Salvation Army is doing.

To book your spot, email info@tweedchamber.com.au.

4. Mooball Cup

GET down to the track for the next Moo Moo Roadhouse Mooball Cup at the Tweed River Jockey Club on Monday, May 7.

Gates open at noon, with the first race starting at 12.50pm and the last race starting at 4.35pm.

Bring your picnic rugs and chairs, or get in quick to grab one of the on-site picnic tables to enjoy a day at the country races. Entry is $10 for adults, kids under 16 are free. No BYO.