Four things to do this weekend

Wayne Baxter and aged care nurses Elanor Bilbie and Suzanne Wilson are calling for improved staffing levels in aged care facilities. Scott Davis

1. More nurses

THE Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation is launching its national campaign on Saturday, May 12 calling for more staff in aged care facilities, with nurses urging staffing ratios to be mandated.

Nurses will meet to discuss the campaign tomorrow at Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads, from 11am.

All welcome.

2. Country music

THE Caldera Country Music Club's next session is on Sunday, May 13 and is shaping up to be yet another huge afternoon at South Tweed Sports Club.

The afternoon starts at noon and it's free.

If you wish to sing with a professional band, just bring along three-chorded charts.

Phone Gail on 0419 282 471. Yee-ha!

3. Market day

TAKE a drive out to Chillingham this weekend and pick up a bargain at the monthly market.

There will be a wide selection of fresh produce, arts and craft and live music to enjoy.

The markets are on this Sunday, May 13, from 8am-1pm at the Chillingham Community Centre, 1469 Numinbah Rd, Chillingham.

4. Tourism night

JOIN the Tweed Experiences Network on Monday, May 14, from 6pm for a night of networking and learning more about the Mur'bah Arts Trail 2018.

The event is on at Caldera Wildscapes Panorama Room, adjacent to the Courthouse Hotel. RSVP to tweedexperiencesnetwork@gmail.com.