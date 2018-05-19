Four things to do this weekend

Having fun at Tropical Fruit World Minature Railway are the Steam Kings : Darryl Moore (Driver) Peter Hirons, Barry cashman and Clem Tunnell

1. Tumbulgum dance

PUT on your dancing shoes and head along to the Tumbulgum dance Saturday, May 19 at the Tumbulgum Hall.

You can dance the night away to the tunes of Trilogy band, which will be starting at 8pm.

Make sure you get there early to enjoy the supper available and door prizes.

Prizes will also be given to the best dancers in several categories, so be sure to look your best.

All are welcome for a family night of fun.

2. Croquet day

TWEED Heads Croquet Club is hosting an open day from 1pm on Saturday, May 19 at 36 Recreation St, Tweed Heads.

This is a truly international game where men and women are on equal terms.

There is no need to book just come on the day and you will be most welcome.

Age is no limit, as the club caters for all levels of fitness. Equipment supplied, just wear flat shoes.

For more information, contact (07)55367019.

3. Art Trail 2018

THE fourth annual Murwillumbah Art Trail will transform Murwillumbah by showcasing its vibrant arts community in some unique locations.

The showcase of art will feature painting, performance, sculpture, film, dance, street celebrations, food, wine and much more. The 10-day art extravaganza is on until May 28.

Visit the website, www.themurwillumbaharttrail.com.

4. Toot toot

TRAIN enthusiasts won't want to miss the Tweed Valley Miniature Steam Railway Club open day from 9am-3pm tomorrow at Tropical Fruit World.

While some trains are run permanently from the club's base at Tropical Fruit World, others are being brought in especially for the exhibition from private collections both local and interstate.

It's going to be a great day for everyone.

Entry is $15 for adults, $5 for children.