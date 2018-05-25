Four things to do this weekend

Tweed Apex club is raising money for Caitlin, who has been diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma.

1. Caring for Caitlin

SHOW your support for Casuarina's Caitlin Ambrose, who is undergoing life-saving treatment in the US for Ewing's sarcoma.

Friends and family have organised the Caring for Caitlin concert tomorrow from 3.30-7pm.

It will be a family-fun afternoon with jumping castles, food trucks and music by Gypsy Clovers and Rabbit Robinson, as well as comedian Ellen Briggs.

2. Spirit of Churaki

THE traditional indigenous story of the coast's first lifesaver will be taking the stage at Home of the Arts (HOTA), 135 Bundall Road, Surfers Paradise.

The spectacular show, which features the artistic direction of Fingal artist Kyle Slabb, is on tonight from 6pm.

There will be food trucks but feel free to pack a family picnic.

Tickets are free.

3. Night at theatre

DON'T miss the Vicar of Dibley (A Year in Dibley) production at Murwillumbah Civic Centre on Sunday, May27, at 2pm.

The production covers a year in Dibley and traces the adventures of the characters from the popular British sitcom.

Tickets cost $20 and are available online from www.murwillumbahtheatre company.com.au or at the door. Phone 0498831575.

4. Get into the swing

PUT on your dancing shoes and learn to swing dance at Salt Bar every Tuesday evening from 6pm.

Never danced before? Want to learn some new dance moves?

There are plenty of dance styles for beginners to the more experienced groovers among us.

For more information, phone 0400194021 or visit www.swingdancegold coast.com.au.