Four things to do this weekend

Junior Miss is K.D. Bullus and Junior Beau is Joshua Hawkins at the Burringbar Ball. Contributed

1. Night at theatre

DON'T miss The Vicar of Dibley (A Year in Dibley) production at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre on tonight at 7.30pm and Sunday, June 3, at 2pm.

The set-up is cabaret seating at tables with BYO everything.

Refreshments and snacks available and the bar will be open.

Tickets are $20 and are available from the website www.murwillumbahtheatre company.com.au, or at the door.

Phone 0498831575.

2. Rock 'n' Roll

WINTERSUN 2.0 is back for another great weekend in Murwillumbah celebrating all things nostalgia when it comes to cars and fashion. Classic, vintage and hot rod cars will fill the showgrounds, surrounded by hand-picked markets, great entertainment and of course a dance floor.

It's a chance to see vintage cars up close and personal.

For more details, see page 13 or visit the event website www.wintersun2.com.au.

3.Celebrate nature

THE Caldera Environment Centre is holding its annual World Environment Day festival on Sunday, June 3 from 10am-3pm at Knox Park in Murwillumbah.

This is a free event and will include demonstrations, information stalls, environmental community art, children's tent, speakers space, musical entertainment and food stalls.

For more information, visit www.calderaenvironmentcentre.org.

4. Dance night

THE next Tweed Ball of the season is on tonight at the Crystal Creek Hall.

Dancing starts at 8pm, tickets are available at the door, with raffles, lucky spot prizes, and supper provided.

The final Tweed Ball will be at the Murwillumbah Catholic Hall on Saturday, August 11.

Join in the fun as you dance along to Old Time and New Vogue styles, and a couple of line dances.

This will be a family night out with no alcohol.