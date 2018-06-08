Four things to do this weekend

Stephen Duffield and John Harden from The Greenback Fishing Comp - which has been held on the Tweed for years - has this year decided to go with a State of Origin theme, with participants signing up for either the Qld or NSW team. The team that catches the most fish will win the comp!

1. Car boot sale

DON'T miss out on finding a bargain at the car boot sale on Saturday, June 9 from 8.30am-noon at the Anglican Church Grounds, Byangum Rd, Murwillumbah. Organisers are still seeking stallholders.

There will be plenty of bargains to find if you don't mind spending a few hours rummaging.

If raining, the event will be moved to the undercroft. Phone Merilyn on (02)66722013.

2. Festival classic

WINTERSUN 2.0 is back for another great weekend at Seagulls Club, Tweed Heads West, celebrating nostalgia for all things to do with vintage cars and fashion.

Classic, vintage and hot rod cars will fill the club grounds, surrounded by hand-picked markets, great entertainment and, of course, a dance floor.

It's a chance to see vintage cars up close and personal.

Visit www.wintersun2.com.au.

3. Big fishing comp

THE Greenback Fishing competition is on again this weekend at Cabarita. Entrants will be able to cast a line on June 9 and 10 anywhere in the ocean, rivers or estuaries from the Queensland-NSW border to South Ballina.

Sign-on is at 10am on Saturday, June 9 with entry fees due at check-in. A top prize of $1500 is up for grabs.

Phone 0421 052 135 or visit www.lionsgreenback.com for information.

4. Makers 'n' Finders

NOT interested in fishing? Then don't miss out on a bargain at the Makers and Finders Market at Cabarita Beach foreshore.

The day will be jam-packed with entertainment, activities, music, raffles and more.

It's a chance to find that unique local artisan handmade product or genuine vintage item you've been searching for.

For more, visit www.makersandfinders market.com.