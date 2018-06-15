Four things to do this weekend

CARE BEAR: Help plant some trees this weekend to feed koalas.

1. Beach markets

PICK up a bargain at the beautiful seaside market in Central Park Salt Village, Bells Blvd, Kingscliff from 8am-2pm today.

The market is held on the third Saturday of every month, so you'll easily find that unique gift you've been looking for.

There will also be live music, food, a jumping castle and petting zoo for the kids to enjoy.

Dog friendly event. Bring the whole family for a fun day.

2. Labor barbecue

TWEED Labor is hosting a barbecue lunch today as part of its official launch of the Tweed Labor candidate Craig Elliot ahead of the New South Wales 2019 state election.

Former treasurer Wayne Swan will be there to kick off Craig's campaign and chat with locals about Tweed issues.

The free barbecue is from noon-2pm at Banora Point Community Centre, Woodlands Dr, Banora Point.

3. Girl over the Edge

MEET author Kim Hodges today and learn more about her life living with mental illness.

Her book, Girl over the Edge, examines the battles she's had with depression and anxiety and gives an inside look into what happens in a mental health unit in hospital.

The book launch is on at 11am at Tweed Heads Library.

For more info, visit www.kimhodges.id.au

HELP plant 300 food trees for koalas in Pottsville from 8.30am-12.3pm today.

Hosted by Tweed Shire Council and Team Koala, those interested can meet at Kellehers Rd, Pottsville Wetland.

The planting is part of a wider project to plant 1800 trees.

All holes for the trees will be dug, and water, trees and weed mats provided. For details, contact Tanya on 0428140729.