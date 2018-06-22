Four things to do this weekend

GAME ON: James Tedesco of the Blues (left) and Will Chambers of the Maroons are seen in action during Game 1 of the 2018 State of Origin series at the MCG in Melbourne, Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

1. Beachside markets

COME along and browse the Kingscliff Lions Beachside markets today from 8am-1pm.

The bi-monthly markets are held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month opposite the Kingscliff Police Station.

New stallholders are always welcome.

For inquiries, phone 0406724323 or check ww.kingscliff.qld.lions.org.au.

2. Surf safety

FINGAL Rovers SLSC is offering free aquatic first aid training to help expand patrol surveillance of Tweed Coast beaches. Learn first aid and CPR skills.

This course is open to anyone from schools, community groups, the young or the old.

Two classes will be on tomorrow, at 9-11am and 1-3pm.

To register, phone Tracy on 0432529586 or email secretary@ fingalroversslsc.com.au.

3. It's show time

DON'T miss out on the fun at the 90th annual Mudgeeraba√ Show this weekend.

There's lots to see and do at the largest agricultural show in Queensland, including sheep sheering.

Ticket costs vary, with a two-day Family Pass priced at $80 or $17 for an adult.

There's also a free shuttle bus running. Visit www.mudgeerabashow.org.au for more info.

4. State vs State

IT'S that time again when friendships are tested as the second game of the 2018 State of Origin kicks off on Sunday night at 7.40pm.

Don't miss a second of the game at any of the local clubs and pubs showing the match live.

South Tweed Tavern will have a great line-up on the night, including meat trays, prizes and meal deals.

To book a table, call (07) 5523 1738.