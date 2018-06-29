Four things to do this weekend

PETS: Tweed's favourite pound is reopening in the shire, thanks to the support of the community.

1. It's show time

DON'T miss the brand new musical titled Fred, by the Tweed Theatre Company.

The show runs for three weeks on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees.

Fred tells the tale of three female neighbours.

Enter Fred, an electrician sent in to fix an electrical problem, who ends up solving everything.

To book, visit tweedtheatre.com.au or phone 1800674414.

2. Tennis gala

IT'S time to frock up for charity and raise money for the much-loved Tennis Terranora Club after a tragic arson attack last year.

The night is surely not to be missed, with special guest Pat Rafter lending a helping hand to the cause.

The Wimbledon Charity Ball is on Saturday, June 30 at 6.30pm at Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar.

Tickets cost $99 or $900 for a table of 10. To book, trybooking.com/371847.

3. Salty Sounds

KICK off the Salty Sound Sessions at The Surf Club Kingscliff on Sunday, July 1, by dancing to the tunes of Fat Albert.

There's a catch though - everyone will be wearing their comfiest PJs and onesies.

The Salty Sounds Winter Wonderland Pyjama Party is on from 3-7pm.

There will be food and drinks available.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Cudgen HeadlandSLSCBarAndBistro

4. Friendly pound

TWEED'S favourite pound is reopening in the shire, thanks to the support of the community.

Everyone is invited to celebrate the opening of the new premises, which will also feature a pre-loved clothing store, on Saturday, June 30, from 1pm.

Friends of the Pound is now open at 17/39-41, Corporation Circuit, Tweed Heads South.

Visit www.friendsofthepound.com.