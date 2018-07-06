Four things to do this weekend

1. Dance night

THE next Tweed Ball of the season is on tonight at Uki Hall.

Dancing starts at 8pm, tickets are available at the door, with raffles, lucky spot prizes and supper provided.

Join in the fun as you dance along to old time and new vogue styles, and a couple of line dances.

The final Tweed Ball will be at the Murwillumbah Catholic Hall on Saturday, August 11.

This will be a family night out with no alcohol.

2. Pop up market

PICK up a bargain at the indoor Pop Up Makers & Finders Market tomorrow from 2-8pm at Cabarita Beach Sports Club.

There will be a wide selection of quirky recycled, locally made, sustainable and handmade designs and accessories from local artists and designers.

Bring your friends and make a night of it.

There will also be food and drinks available, live music and DIY maker events. Free entry.

3. Tourism network

THE Tweed Experiences Network invites the community to its monthly networking evening at Murwillumbah Burger Bar, 91 Murwillumbah St, Murwillumbah, on Monday, July 9, at 6.30pm.

The event is a great opportunity to meet like-minded experience operators and businesses looking to improve the region's tourism industry.

Cost is $10.

RSVP to tweedexperiences network@gmail.com.

4. It's party time

AN iconic Tweed tourist destination is celebrating its 35th birthday this weekend and is inviting the community to the party.

There will be free entry, free lawn games, live music and children's entertainment all day, making it the perfect family day out.

The celebrations are on today from 9am-5pm at Tropical Fruit World, 29 Duranbah Rd, Duranbah.

Phone (02)66777222 or visit tropicalfruitworld.com.au.