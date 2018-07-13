Four things to do this weekend

LUNCH: Peppers Executive Chef Craig Robertson is putting on a feast as part of Taste Tweed.

1. Theatre time

THE Tweed Theatre Company has been thrilling audiences with its latest production Fred, a new Australian musical directed by Peter Gray.

Themed around the theme of urban loneliness, an unlikely hero, Fred the Electrician, proves the ultimate fixer.

Fred runs tonight at 7.30pm and tomorrow for a 2pm matinee.

To book, visit tweedtheatre company.com.

2. Wedding Bells

PLANNING on walking down the aisle but still looking for the perfect venue?

Take a peek at one of the Tweed's newest wedding and events venue at Fins Plantation House from 11am-5pm on Sunday, July 18.

Meet a handful of the best wedding suppliers in the business.

Visit Fins Plantation House, 13 Duranbah Rd, Duranbah or call (02) 6674 4833 for further details.

3. Old Boys Day

EVERY season Tweed Seagulls host an 'old boys' day inviting anyone, from former players, volunteers, and keen supporters, down to the club for a special day of footy nostalgia.

The old boys will be cheering on the new boys at Piggabeen at 2.15 Sunday for a big QRL clash with Souths Logan.

It's $20 to get involved and includes entry, beers, finger food, a hat and a $5 donation to Men of League.

4. Tweed tastes best

THERE is no better time to be in the Tweed for Epicureans, with Taste Tweed, the annual festival that celebrates and defines the culinary character of the region, in full flight.

Taste Tweed goes up a notch this weekend with tomorrow's Season Restaurant Lazy Lunch and Signature Dinner and Sunday's Goa vs Tweed Festival Lunch at Bombay Cricketer's Club.

To book, visit tastetweed.com.au