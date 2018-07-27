Four things to do this weekend

DANCE: The Chillingham Dance is on Saturday, July 28.

DANCE: The Chillingham Dance is on Saturday, July 28. Contributed

1. Keeping cats cool

A FREE workshop for cat owners wanting to keep their cats cool, calm and contented is on Saturday, July 28 from 2-4.30pm at the Kingscliff Hall, Rowan Robinson Park, Kingscliff.

Get advice from expert animal behaviourist Dr Jo Righetti about understanding cat behaviour and ways to keep your cat safe, happy and healthy.

All welcome for this pet free event.

2. Loving our pets

IF YOU love animals, you won't want to miss out on the Love Pets Love Wildlife free family fun day from 10am-1pm at Rowan Robinson Park, Kingscliff on Sunday, July 29.

There will be live demonstrations from cat trainer Catmantoo, Sam the Detection Dog, Currumbin wildlife Sanctuary, Q&A session with experts on animal welfare and wildlife, and pet ownership advice.

Food will be available.

3. It's barbecue time

MURWILLUMBAH High School P&C are putting on a tasty sausage sizzle on Sunday, July 29 from 7.30am-4pm at Bunnings Tweed Heads South, 29-41 Greenway Drive, Tweed Heads.

The community barbecue is a chance to raise much needed funds for Murwillumbah High School.

There will be all the usual favourites, so if you're hungry don't miss out on this barbecue.

4. Dance night

THE next Tweed Ball of the season is on Saturday, July 28 at the Chillingham Hall. Dancing starts at 8pm, tickets are available at the door, with raffles, lucky spot prizes, and supper provided.

The final Tweed Ball will be at the Murwillumbah Catholic Hall on Saturday, August 11. Join in the fun as you dance along to Old Time and New Vogue styles.

This will be a family night out with no alcohol.