Four things to do this weekend

Murwillumbah Potters at Fernvale throw open the kilns for two days of pottery sales, wheel demonstrations, clay workshops and lots of food and fun this weekend. Contributed

1. Mud Trail

MURWILLUMBAH Potters at Fernvale throw open the kilns for two days of pottery sales, wheel demonstrations, clay workshops and lots of food and fun. Free, 9am-4pm, on Saturday and Sunday, August 18 and 19. Fernvale Rd, 8km south of Murwillumbah. Two other studios including at Tweed Unlimited Arts Part and Pebuku (pictured) at Mur'bah will also be open as part of the Northern Rivers Mud Trail.

2. Wolves turn 40

ONE of the Tweed's oldest and proudest football clubs, the Kingscliff Soccer Club, celebrates its 40-year milestone today with big things planned at Walter Peate Oval. As the men's first and reserve grade sides take on one another from 12.45pm, today's celebrations will double as a fundraiser for the club's Under 13 girls, who are travelling to California in 2019. There will be a jumping castle, canteen, bar and raffles.

3. Premiership party

IT'S been 25 years since the Bilambil Jets 1993 A Grade side brought home the premiership, with the anniversary to be honoured tomorrow at Bilambil Sports Ground. It will be a carnival atmosphere as the reunion coincides with the Curtis Finn Memorial Trophy between the Bilambil and Currumbin. A live band, wood fired pizza and a jumping castle will also be in full swing. Kicks off 11am Sunday.

4. O'Heart Fest

TYALGUM'S O'Heart Festival, now in its third year, is quintessential Northern Rivers. O'Heart Festival, which runs across the weekend in Tyalgum village, celebrates the sometimes wondrous, sometimes arcane culture of the Northern Rivers hinterland, with markets and music showing the area as it is. Tickets can be found at oheartfest.com or by phoning 0448 713 241. Should be a great weekend outing!