WEDDING: Peppers Salt Resort and Spa and Mantra on Salt Beach is having a Wedding Open Day. Contributed.
News

Four things to do this weekend

Aisling Brennan
by
5th Oct 2018 3:41 PM

1. Fight the weeds

BANORA Point residents fed up with the state of the weed-infested lakes and ponds have a chance to do something about it.

Join Conservation Volunteers Australia at a meeting on Saturday, October 6, to learn all about how you can help.

Meet at the pathway at 74 Riversdale Blvd, from 9am-noon. Dress in protective clothing you won't mind getting dirty.

Refreshments provided.

2. Coolangatta Gold

THE Coolangatta Gold, one of the most iconic events on the Australian sporting calendar, is back and bigger than ever this weekend as the world's best beach athletes battle it out.

Both today's short course and Sunday's long course events kick off from Coolangatta Beach at 7.30am (Qld). And there will be plenty of action at the Festival Zone in front of the Coolangatta SLSC clubhouse.

3. Let the choir sing

THE Chillingham Voices Community Choir will perform at Pottsville Community Hall on Sunday, October 7.

The choir will present a varied program ahead of their tour to South Australia and will include Jazzy Mack the Knife, the lively musical version of Jabberwocky.

The concert will be at Pottsville Community Hall at 2pm (NSW) and tickets will be available on the door for $10.

4. Getting married

BRIDES and grooms-to-be are invited to visit the Wedding Open Day at Peppers Salt Resort and Spa and Mantra on Salt Beach tomorrow.

Suppliers will also be there to help inspire and make your dreams come true for your special day.

The open day is from 11am-2pm (NSW). For more information, visit www.mantrahotels.com/ weddings/weddings- kingscliff.

Tweed Daily News

