Four things to do this weekend

1. Hit the water

EVER wondered what it takes to compete in a jetboat? Tweed Valley Jet Sprint Club is holding an open-day practice session at the Round Mountain racetrack on the Tweed Coast Saturday, November 24.

The day provides jetboat owners and teams a chance to test their vessels and the curious with a chance to find out more about the sport and perhaps even take a spin around the track.

For details, phone Peter on 0416537 947.

2. Christmas market

PICK up a Christmas bargain at the Mount Saint Patrick's College Christmas fete on Saturday, November 24 from 4pm.

There will be well-stocked fete stalls, chocolate wheels, children's rides and activities, food and refreshments. As night falls, the story of Jesus's birth will be enacted before the carols begin.

Don't miss out on the family-friendly, fun-filled afternoon. Free admission.

3. Rock 'n' roll

THE Radiators are performing at Kingscliff Beach Hotel on Saturday, November 24 from 7pm (NSW).

The free show is one you won't want to miss. Rock out to these Aussie rock legends as they take the stage to perform all their classic hits that made them a household name.

Kingscliff Beach Hotel also has a wide menu on offer, so why not make a night of it and have some dinner before the big show.

4. Let's talk

THE host of ABC TV's Sunday morning discussion program Insiders ABC, Barrie Cassidy, is returning to Byron Bay on Tuesday, November 27.

Cassidy, David Marr and Peter van Onselen will join the Byron Bay Writers Festival panel to discuss all the big political developments of 2018 and screen the most entertaining videos of the political year.

Tickets cost $35. To book, visit byronwritersfestival.com.