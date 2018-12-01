Four things to do this weekend

1. Tweed Foodie Fest

MAKING its triumphant return this weekend is the 2018 Tweed Foodie Fest.

It's a chance for chefs from around the region to showcase the best fresh produce from the Northern Rivers and deliver it straight to the plate at one big dinner party in Murwillumbah.

The Tweed Foodie Fest is on Saturday, December 1 from 4-11pm on Wharf and Murwillumbah Sts.

2. Pet portraits

WITH Christmas just around the corner, Tweed residents are invited to Petbarn Tweed Heads on Sunday, December 2, from 10am-3pm, for their chance to get a festive snap with their beloved pets and Santa. All of the funds raised through the Santa Paws photos will help support local animal rescue groups continue their great work in supporting animals in need.

3. Kingy Tri

MORE than 1200 athletes will hit the beach this weekend for the 18th annual Kingscliff Triathlon on Sunday. This year, the senior triathletes will be joined by 150 junior athletes ranging from ages 7-12 contesting South Coast Inter-schools trials. The first wave of racers will start from Cudgen Surf Club at 6am (NSW) on Sunday. More information can be found at ww.kingsclifftri.com.au or see page 32 for details.

4. Pottery sale

THE Murwillumbah Potters are all fired up for the group's Christmas pottery sale today and Sunday, December 2, from 10am-4pm.

With more than 40 members, the group will have a huge variety of pottery goods available for sale at their Fernvale property.

To get there, take the first right off Fernvale Rd, which is off Tweed Valley Way south of the gallery.

There will also be food, prizes, clay play and wheel demonstrations throughout the day.