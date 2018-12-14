Four things to do this weekend

1.Police auction

A POLICE, storage locker and memorabilia auction will be held this morning at the Tweed Heads Auction House in Enid St, Tweed Heads.

Goods to be auctioned include jewellery, sporting goods, memorabilia, instruments and tools. Inspections begin from 8am NSW, bidding begins 10.30am.

Photos of items are available on the Tweed Heads Auction House Facebook page.

2. Salt markets

LOOKING for a Christmas gift? The Salt Village Market today from 8am to 2pm (NSW) offers a wide range of stalls, tasty food and plenty of activities for the kids.

There will be live music from 9am, a free jumping castle from 9am, free face painting from 10am and free chess workshops.

The markets will be in Central Park, Salt Village, and are family and dog friendly. For details, visit Salt Village Market on Facebook.

3. Christmas gifts

THE Makers and Finders Christmas market, featuring some of the Tweed's best makers, designers and vintage sellers, will be held in Knox Park, Murwillumbah, today from 9am to 2pm.

More than 50 sellers, along with food trucks and live music, will be at this family-friendly market offering art, skin care, jewellery, homewares, second-hand items and workshops.

Visit the Facebook page.

4. Get an art fix

FANCY an art fix? The new community arts space, Level Up at The Strand shopping centre in Coolangatta, will fling open its doors today, inviting the public of all ages to check out the new arts hub and gallery for the southern Gold Coast from 10am to 4pm (NSW).

Come and see the amazing works by young and emerging local artists or join a free workshop.