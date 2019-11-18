Menu
Madison Fitzpatrick of the Brisbane Blaze, Kendra Fitzpatrick of the Brisbane Blaze and Savannah Fitzpatrick of the Brisbane Blaze pose with their medals after winning the Women's Hockey One Grand Final match between HC Melbourne and Brisbane Blaze at the State Netball and Hockey Centre in Melbourne, Saturday, November 16, 2019. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Sport

Four Tweed stars make history

Michael Doyle
18th Nov 2019 1:02 PM
BRISBANE made history in the inaugural Hockey One competition, winning the women's grand final last Saturday.

The side had four Tweed players who were part of the winning team, three of them sisters.

Savannah, Madison and Kendra Fitzpatrick along with Jesse Reid were part of the Blaze team who defeated Melbourne in the decider.

The final had to go to a shootout, after the teams finished level at 1-all at the end of regulation.

The Brisbane men's side fell short in their quest to win the grand final, going down to the NSW Pride, 8-3, in Melbourne.

