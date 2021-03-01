Four-vehicle crash: Three ambulances called to scene

Three road crews from Ambulance NSW are at the scene of a crash involving three cars and a truck on Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah. File photo: Frank Redward

Emergency services, including police and ambulance crews, are at the scene of a multi vehicle crash on Tweed Valley Way this morning.

Ambulance NSW confirmed they were called around 10am and had three road crews at the incident which is believed to have occurred at the intersection of Tweed Valley Way and Smith St, South Murwillumbah.

Three people are understood to be receiving medical treatment from paramedics, including a man in his 70s complaining of chest and leg pains.

Two other people have been reported as having minor injuries.

Tweed Valley District Rescue Squad leader, Drew Carr, said he understood the incident was now under control.

“We are activated to attended the incident but were stood down,” he said.