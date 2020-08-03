Four Woolworths workers test positive

Four Woolworths stores in Melbourne were deep cleaned overnight after workers returned positive results for the deadly coronavirus.

The supermarket giant confirmed infections in staff members at Newmarket, Bundoora, Cranbourne East and Karingal Hub in the past 24 hours.

Any customers who shopped in the stores between July 28-30 and feel unwell in the next two weeks should get tested.

Woolworths said they were making contact with all relevant team members and would provide "full support to those required to self-isolate".

"As a food retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place. As an extra precautionary measure, the stores closed overnight for an additional deep clean," a statement read.

"While the risk of transmission to customers and team members is low, the safety and wellbeing of the local community is our priority."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urges Victorians to abide by new lockdown laws in a bid to flatten the curve. Picture: David Geraghty/NCA NewsWire

It comes after Woolworths reintroduced buying limits on Sunday as panic buying set in across the city after Premier Daniel Andrews announced a dreaded stage four lockdown.

There are now product limits of one pack per customer on face masks and two items of hand sanitiser, hand wash, disposable gloves and toilet paper.

There are also two product limits on meat packs and 1kg limits on meat purchased from the deli as Melburnians fear the shutting of abattoirs will cause a meat shortage.

