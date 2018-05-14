Four-year-old with leukaemia fulfils garbage truck dreams

YOUNG FAN: Matthew Gilbert, Steve Scifleet and Rick Vidler show four-year-old Ryder Boyce behind the scenes at the Solo Resource Recovery depot at Chinderah .

YOUNG FAN: Matthew Gilbert, Steve Scifleet and Rick Vidler show four-year-old Ryder Boyce behind the scenes at the Solo Resource Recovery depot at Chinderah . Contributed

MOST little boys dream of becoming superheroes or footballers when they grow up. But four-year-old Ryder Boyce, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February 2017, had his dreams come true when he got to ride in a garbage truck around Tweed.

After hearing about Ryder's love of garbage trucks, Solo Rescue Recovery staff wanted to bring a little joy into his life by inviting him to join the team on one of their rubbish collection routes.

Solo Resource Recovery driver Matthew Gilbert collected Ryder from his Coolangatta home on May 1 and brought him along for the ride as they made their way towards the Chinderah depot to see how garbage trucks are built.

"He's obsessed with garbage trucks,” Ryder's mother Tanya Boyce said.

"He was ecstatic when the truck arrived, his face just lit up. I was a little worried because he is so shy that he wouldn't go up in the truck but as soon as it arrived he jumped on board.”

Mr Gilbert presented Ryder with a toy Solo truck and his very own Solo hi-vis safety shirt with his name embroidered on it, similar to those the drivers wear.

After finishing up the route, Mr Gilbert and Ryder, with his mum following behind in the car, went back to Chinderah to have a tour of the depot.

"There were many tears when Ryder entered in his new Solo safety shirt,” Solo administration manager Suzanne Thomas said.

"We all felt so honoured to be able to be a part of this brave little boy's dream and his smile was all any of us needed to make this day a success.”

Ms Boyce said: "It's those little things that help him through when he's feeling down and out, he'll play with his Solo truck and remember his fun day.

"I don't even know these people but just for them to do this is incredible.”

Since his diagnosis, Ryder has undergone 19 general anaesthetic and intrathecal chemotherapy treatments in Brisbane.

"We're not even halfway through his treatment but he's picked up a bit, he's much better than he was,” Ms Boyce said.