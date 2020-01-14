Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph
Crime

Four youths pulled from roof of detention centre

by Joe Attanasio
14th Jan 2020 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have been called in to help remove a group of inmates from the roof of a notorious juvenile detention centre in Sydney's west

Officers from Nepean Police Area Command were called to the facility just after 12:30 pm following reports of youths on the roof.

 

Officers lead one of the youths away from the building. Picture: 7News
Officers lead one of the youths away from the building. Picture: 7News

 

Two of the youths on the roof. Picture: 7News
Two of the youths on the roof. Picture: 7News


Local police were assisted by specialist commands and staff from Youth Justice NSW in the operation.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Communities and Justice said there are no known injuries at this point.

"Youth Justice Staff and Corrective Services are responding to an incident at Cobham Youth Justice Centre," she said.

"Up to four detainees are involved. No injuries have been reported at this time."

The incident was peacefully resolved several hours later.

More Stories

Show More
crime detention centre juvenile offenders police prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where the rain will fall on the Tweed this week

        premium_icon Where the rain will fall on the Tweed this week

        Weather Rain is forecast for the Tweed for most of the week but it’s where it will fall that will dampen spirits

        The new technology booking Tweed motorists

        premium_icon The new technology booking Tweed motorists

        News How parking inspectors are using new technology to give you a ticket

        STREET WRAP-UP: Alleged crimes from around the Tweed

        premium_icon STREET WRAP-UP: Alleged crimes from around the Tweed

        Crime From weapons charges to drink driving offences, here’s what has kept Tweed police...

        Employee holds down alleged thief until police arrive

        premium_icon Employee holds down alleged thief until police arrive

        Crime It is alleged, the man became aggressive and tried to hit the employee in the head...