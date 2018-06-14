Fourth centre opens for returned bottles

People lining up to deposit empty bottles into the 'Return and Earn' recycling station at Chinderah.

TWEED Heads South now has its own reverse vending machine for the NSW container deposit scheme Return and Earn, giving more people a chance to claim their 10-cents for every eligible drink container.

The machine, which opened on Sunday, is the fourth in the Tweed.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the Reverse Vending Machine kiosk would be located at the entrance to the underground carpark at the southern end of Tweed City Shopping Centre and is the fourth in the electorate.

"Return and Earn is the largest litter reduction initiative to be introduced in NSW, and I am delighted Tweed has another easy way to get their deposit back,” Mr Provest said.

"This will ensure that everyone in the community is able to participate in the scheme and return their eligible drink containers easily and conveniently by placing them in to the RVM for a refund. So far more than 5.4 million drink containers have been returned using machines in the Tweed electorate.”

Drink containers eligible for the 10-cent refund include most between 150ml and three litres. Containers must be intact (not crushed or broken) and have a readable bar code.

For more information, including a full list of eligible drink containers, visit: www.returnandearn.org.au